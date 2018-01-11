Marcus Smith: Teenage Harlequins fly-half signs professional contract

Marcus Smith has scored one try in 12 Premiership outings for Harlequins

Teenage fly-half Marcus Smith has signed his first professional deal with Premiership side Harlequins.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut for the club against London Irish in September 2017, has agreed a long-term contract at the Twickenham Stoop.

Smith has scored 144 points in 17 appearances for Quins and has trained with the England squad.

"Marcus has the talent and abilities to take this Quins side forward," said director of rugby John Kingston.

"He is the type of player and person that perfectly embodies the Harlequins spirit and culture we are building."

Smith linked up with the national side in Brighton earlier this month after being named in the 34-man squad as an apprentice by England head coach Eddie Jones.

The uncapped Philippines-born back was included in the England squad for the autumn internationals, having previously attended training camps in August and September.

Smith said he was "extremely proud" to sign a professional contract, the length of which is undisclosed, at Harlequins.

"Harlequins have looked after me extremely well since I joined three years ago," he told the club website.

"The club is incredibly ambitious and, combined with John Kingston's long-term vision, it made the decision much easier knowing the faith and guidance he has shown me."