Ulster back Louis Ludik says the province's coaches are trying to keep the pressure off the players following criticism of the side's inconsistent performances in recent weeks.

The back says Ulster's big Pool One clash with La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium is crucial and a "must-win" if they are to keep alive hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Top Stories