'Today they were just belligerent' - Kiss praises Ulster players
Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss says his side can repeat the performance that helped them overcome La Rochelle on Saturday.
Tries from Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney saw Ulster claim a deserved 20-13 victory in Belfast.
Ulster visit Wasps for their final Champions Cup pool game on Sunday, 21 January with the winners likely to secure the top spot in Pool One.