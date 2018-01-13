WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

13 January, 2018

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

WRU National Plate Round 4

Blaenavon 15 - 25 Nant Conwy

Brynmawr 40 - 12 Ynysybwl

Crymych 12 - 7 Penallta

Maesteg Celtic 20 - 40 Nelson

Maesteg Quins 32 - 8 Treorchy

Mountain Ash 3 - 6 Glamorgan Wanderers

Ystalyfera 30 - 3 Maesteg

Ystrad Rhondda 60 - 10 Ruthin

WRU National Bowl Round 5

COBRA 3 - 34 Pembroke

Hafodyrynys 3 - 19 Monmouth

Nantgaredig 13 - 9 Taffs Well

Old Illtydians 10 - 39 Abercwmboi

Penygraig 35 - 13 Penallta II

Porthcawl 29 - 0 Newport Saracens

Swansea Uplands 12 - 28 Cardiff University

Wrexham 12 - 21 Deri

TWO EAST

Caerphilly 20 - 41 Blackwood

Cwmbran P - P Abercarn

Nantyglo 7 - 20 Caldicot

Pill Harriers 22 - 29 Hartridge

Senghenydd 36 - 3 Garndiffaith

Talywain 22 - 14 Ynysddu

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 13 - 17 Gilfach Goch

Barry 49 - 22 Abercynon

Llanishen 5 - 20 Cambrian Welfare

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 11 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Penarth 43 - 41 Cardiff Quins

St Peters 8 - 8 Cilfynydd

TWO NORTH

Bangor 69 - 10 Abergele

Llangollen 16 - 23 Welshpool

Newtown 21 - 32 Shotton Steel

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Morriston 28 - 14 Builth Wells

Pencoed 27 - 20 Cwmgors

Penlan 12 - 13 Nantyffyllon

Taibach 16 - 21 Nantymoel

Ystradgynlais 3 - 7 Brynamman

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 23 - 26 St Clears

Llanybydder 22 - 33 Whitland

Loughor 25 - 12 Fishguard & Goodwick

Pontarddulais 37 - 13 Pontyberem

Tumble 19 - 15 Mumbles

Yr Hendy 30 - 6 Amman United

THREE NORTH

Benllech 25 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog

CR Dinbach II 0 - 52 Nant Conwy II

Flint P - P Machynlleth

Mold II 16 - 31 Holyhead

Pwllheli II 31 - 0 Menai Bridge

THREE EAST A

Fleur De Lys 24 - 10 Chepstow

Oakdale 8 - 3 Blackwood Stars

RTB Ebbw Vale 11 - 15 Newport HSOB

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg

Usk 30 - 5 Machen

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Gwernyfed 16 - 10 Pontyclun

Llandaff North 3 - 24 Cefn Coed

Treharris 14 - 7 Fairwater

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave 12 - 13 Bryncoch

Briton Ferry P - P Pontycymmer

Neath Athletic 7 - 36 Birchgrove

Pyle 72 - 14 Glais

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 30 - 15 Neyland

Cardigan 20 - 8 Haverfordwest

Llangwm 0 - 32 Laugharne

Pembroke Dock Quins 17 - 10 St Davids

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 53 - 22 Rhymney

Blaina 31 - 7 New Tredegar

Markham 15 - 6 Llanhilleth

Rogerstone 13 - 10 Brynithel

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cowbridge 22 - 12 Hirwaun

Ferndale 18 - 14 Old Penarthians

Treherbert 38 - 12 Canton

Tylorstown 27 - 20 Llantwit Major

Wattstown 10 - 24 Caerau Ely

Ynysowen 18 - 7 Tonyrefail

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 27 - 11 Rhigos

Bryncethin 27 - 24 Ogmore Vale

Cefn Cribbwr 16 - 18 Vardre

Crynant 0 - 31 Banwen

Pontrhydyfen 20 - 17 Glyncorrwg

Tonmawr 20 - 16 Baglan

THREE WEST B

Betws 12 - 0 Llangadog

Burry Port 41 - 12 Penybanc

Bynea 36 - 21 Lampeter Town

Llandeilo 41 - 19 New Dock Stars

Penygroes 0 - 66 Llandybie

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 16 - 13 Whiteheads

Malpas 17 - 24 New Panteg

Trefil 36 - 24 Crumlin

Trinant 31 - 6 Tredegar

West Mon 26 - 15 Crickhowell

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 29 - 14 Cardiff Internationals

Glyncoch 83 - 5 Cathays

St Albans 59 - 0 Llandrindod Wells

Sully View 10 - 32 Brackla

Whitchurch 0 - 8 Llanrumney

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 28 - 12 South Gower

Cwmllynfell P - P Ferryside

Cwmtwrch 20 - 32 Tonna

Furnace United 5 - 15 Panyffynnon

Pontardawe 7 - 13 Cefneithin

Pontyates 17 - 0 Fall Bay

THREE EAST D

Abersychan Alexanders 24 - 37 Girling

Bettws P - P Tref y Clawdd

Cwmcarn United 8 - 46 Pontllanfraith

Hollybush P - P Rhayader

