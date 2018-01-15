George North: Scarlets in the market for Wales & Lions wing

George North recently got engaged to his long-term partner, former Olympic cyclist Becky James

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says they have spoken to Wales wing George North about him joining them for 2018-19.

Pivac had previously said they were not in the market for a back-three signing.

North is leaving Northampton at the end of 2017-18 and has already pledged to return to Wales.

Dragons have also spoken to North, but Cardiff Blues say they want to strengthen their pack while Ospreys have made no comment on the player.

North left Scarlets for Northampton in 2013 and because he will return to Wales on a National Dual Contract, the Llanelli-based team have first refusal on his future.

