Tom Stephenson: Northampton Saints centre encouraged by injury return
Northampton centre Tom Stephenson says he is slowly returning to his best after nearly two years out with injury.
The 23-year-old had been touted as a "huge prospect" by coach Phil Dowson and played his 50th club game as Saints defeated Clermont in the Champions Cup.
"I'm not back to where I was, I know that, but it's something I have to work on," he told BBC Radio Northampton.
"It's been a long journey and I finally feel I'm coming back to playing the same rugby as I was three years ago."
Before this season, Stephenson's last first-team game was in December 2015, with a foot injury and double leg-break keeping him sidelined until his return in October.
The former England Under-20 player completed the full 80 minutes in Northampton's victory over their French opponents, though they had already been eliminated from the competition.
"Stuff I worked on when I was 19, which were my natural habits, I worked on them and got better," Stephenson said.
"But since I've had two years out I've gone straight back to when I was 18, so I've still got a lot of work on that."