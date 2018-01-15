Callum McCallum 'worth a shot' for Scotland, says Peter Wright

McCallum (centre) played in Edinburgh's win over Stade Francais on Friday

Uncapped Murray McCallum could be the best solution to Scotland's front-row problems, says former international prop Peter Wright.

Simon Berghan is suspended for the Six Nations opener in Wales on 3 February.

And Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Darryl Marfo and Al Dickinson are all injured.

"We're potentially looking at bringing back Moray Low or Jon Welsh but, for me, McCallum at Edinburgh is worth a shot," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"He has improved a lot over the last couple of seasons, so why not give him a crack?"

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will announce his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

McCallum, 21, is an age-grade international at loose-head, who has been pitched in at tight-head for his club.

However, Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said "probably not" last week when asked if his player was ready for the demands of Test rugby.

Stuart McInally is Scotland's in-form hooker and turned in three terrific performances in the autumn internationals against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

With the experienced Ford missing and doubts over Fraser Brown's participation after concussion worries, support may come from George Turner and Pat MacArthur.

'The game starts with your set-piece'

Wright, a former British and Irish Lion, who won 21 caps for Scotland, says the shortage of tight-head contenders for Townsend is "really worrying".

"We have one or two options at loose-head, with Rory Sutherland coming back and Jamie Bhatti," he said.

"Whoever they pick [at tight-head] in Cardiff will either not have any international experience or will have been away from the international arena for a good few years.

"They always say the game starts with your set-piece. You can do a lot from scrum attack and if you haven't got a solid scrum then that can really diminish your front-foot ball.

"Wales have got a reasonably good scrum and it's never an easy place to play, so there will be real pressure.

"The Scotland back division looks so exciting but they need a platform to play from.

"My optimism has dipped a little bit without Nel and Fagerson but over the last few years we've given young guys a chance.

"I think McCallum can do a job and the team can still do very well."