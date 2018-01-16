Six Nations 2018: Wales name James Davies and Josh Adams in squad

James Davies helped Scarlets win the Pro12 title in 2017

Wales have named uncapped pair James Davies and Josh Adams in their squad for the Six Nations.

Flanker Davies, 27, has been rewarded for his excellent form with Scarlets, while Worcester wing Adams is the top try scorer in the English Premiership.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau is included despite being ruled out of the first two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts and Bath lock Luke Charteris are left out.

The 39-man squad is larger than usual, partly because of fitness concerns over a handful of players.

Northampton wing George North is included even though he is a doubt with a knee injury, Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland injured his hamstring last Friday and Dragons back Hallam Amos suffered an ankle injury in the Christmas derby match against Cardiff Blues.

Josh Adams started his career with Scarlets and Llanelli

Gloucester back-rower Ross Moriarty, who deputised for Faletau during last year's Six Nations, returns to the squad having missed the bulk of this season with a back injury.

His is a timely return because flankers Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate are out for the season, as is centre Jonathan Davies, the brother of the uncapped James.

"It is an exciting opportunity for the two new caps," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"James' form over the last couple of years has been impressive, he's in a competitive area but we look forward to seeing what he can do.

"For Josh it's a great opportunity, he's been on great form and the back-three is somewhere we are looking to create depth in.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau was a part of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2017

"We have selected a larger squad and it is an opportunity for us to work with a wider group and continue building for the next 18 months.

"We have included a couple of players who are carrying injuries. With Taulupe we are hoping he will be available towards the end of the campaign and Rhys [Priestland] picked up a knock at the weekend so we will see where he is at.

"It's useful to have these experienced guys around camp and to have them included and to work with them."

Wales squad for the 2018 Six Nations

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ken Owens (Scarlets) ,Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Adam Beard (Ospreys) ,Bradley Davies (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), James Davies (Scarlets), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys).

Backs: Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Bath), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Steff Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), George North (Northampton Saints), Liam Williams (Saracens).