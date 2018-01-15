Ireland name Munster flanker Ciara Griffin as women's captain

Ciara Griffin scores a try against Australia in a pool match in last year's Women's Rugby World Cup

Munster flanker Ciara Griffin has succeeded Claire Molloy as skipper of the Ireland women's team.

The 24-year-old made her Ireland debut in the 2016 Women's Six Nations and has won 17 international caps.

"I feel so proud to represent my country, and to captain the side is the ultimate honour," said Griffin.

"We have got through a lot of work over the last number of camps and things are shaping up well ahead of the Six Nations getting under way."

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign against France in Toulouse on 3 February and it's followed by three Donnybrook games with Italy, Wales and Scotland the opponents.

The final game on 16 March is against champions England at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Griffin was part of the Munster team which won last season's inter-provincial title.

She added: "With the new coaching team and some new players involved, alongside those with lots of international experience, I'm really looking forward to kicking things off over in France in a few weeks time."