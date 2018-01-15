Scotland women name squad for Six Nations warm-up against Spain

Chloe Rollie is part of Scotland's squad to face Spain

Scotland women's head coach Shade Munro has named a 25-player squad for the Sunday's Six Nations warm-up match against Spain.

The country's four female professional players - Jade Konkel, Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Sarah Law - are included.

Lisa Martin will captain the side at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium.

"We have a selected a strong squad for what will be another very challenging match," said Munro

"We've played a number of important fixtures against Spain over the past few years, most notably the World Cup qualification match, which we narrowly lost in November 2016. So we are very much looking forward to taking them on once more."

In last year's Six Nations, Scotland won their first championship match since 2010 with a 15-14 defeat of Wales and followed that up with a 14-12 victory against Italy.

And, in November, Scotland won 24-5 away to Spain.

"This is also a great fixture to have leading into the Six Nations as we aim to carry through the momentum from the autumn," added Munro.

"It will provide the players with the opportunity to cement their place in the squad as we approach our opener away to Wales.

"Spain, who are ranked above us, will be much changed, and as a result much stronger, than the team we faced in Madrid so we will have to be at our very best if we are to come out on top."

Scotland squad

Forwards: Sarah Bonar, Siobhan Cattigan, Megan Kennedy, Jade Konkel, Mags Lowish, Rachel Malcolm, Deborah McCormack, Louise McMillian, Siobhan McMillan, Jodie Rettie, Lana Skeldon, Lindsey Smith, Emma Wassell.

Backs: Mhairi Grieve, Lauren Harris, Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Martin, Jenny Maxwell, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Chloe Rollie, Eilidh Sinclair, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson.