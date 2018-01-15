Josh Lewis: Dragons sign ex-Ebbw Vale fly-half from Bath

Josh Lewis is a former Scarlets player

Fly-half Josh Lewis is to join Dragons from Bath for the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Aviva Premiership club signed the 25-year-old from Ebbw Vale in 2017, but he will return to Wales under Dragons boss Bernard Jackman.

Lewis previously played for Scarlets between 2013 and 2016 before returning to Ebbw Vale.

"The chance to go back to Wales and play regular first-team regional rugby was too good to turn down," said Lewis.

Jackman said: "Josh Lewis has gained invaluable experience from his time at Scarlets and Bath and now, at 25 years of age, he is coming into his prime as a fly-half.

"He was very influential in the success of Ebbw Vale over the last few seasons and I was impressed by how much he wanted to come back to our region and show the talent that he undoubtedly has."

Bath boss Todd Blackadder said: "Whilst we will be disappointed to see him go, this is a fantastic opportunity for him.

"I've no doubt he'll be a great addition to the Dragons squad."