Jackson Willison: Bath sign Worcester Warriors centre from next season

Jackson Willison has made seven appearances for the Maori All Black side

Worcester Warriors centre Jackson Willison is to join Bath at the end of the current Premiership season.

The 29-year-old, born in New Zealand, has made 36 appearances for Warriors since joining the club in 2016.

"His work-rate is exceptional and he's got a strong all-round skill-set," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

Meanwhile, hooker Jack Walker, 21, has signed an extended Bath contract, but fly-half Josh Lewis is to join Dragons.

On Willison's move, Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "We're disappointed to lose Jackson but, as always in rugby, players have to make the decisions they feel are best for them."