Gregor Townsend: Scotland head coach bullish over Six Nations hopes

Gregor Townsend is preparing for his first Six Nations as Scotland head coach

Head coach Gregor Townsend sees no reason why Scotland cannot win this year's Six Nations Championship.

Townsend has named a 40-man squad for the tournament, with their opening match away to Wales on 3 February.

"Every team goes into this championship believing they can win," said Townsend. "It's the whole reason we are here.

"We have got to set high standards, high ambitions for our team. We believe in them but we also know the hard work that has to go in to make that happen."

Townsend, 44, believes there is sufficient strength and depth to the squad to combat injuries and withdrawals.

'Competition for places'

Edinburgh prop Simon Berghan is suspended for the opening match and several front-row regulars are missing through injury, including Ross Ford, Zander Fagerson, WP Nel and Allan Dell.

Fraser Brown has been added to that list after suffering a series of head knocks this season, with veteran hooker Scott Lawson, 36, back in the fold after a four-year absence.

"We are always going to be stretched if you do get injuries in one position," Townsend said before his first Six Nations as Scotland head coach.

"We only have two professional teams [in Scotland] so we are not going to have a huge amount of players playing in specific position compared to Ireland, Wales and obviously England and France but we do have a lot of depth.

"We do have a lot of competition for places. We have younger players now coming through who are playing at a high level for their clubs, whether that be Champions Cup games or international rugby - and that's a real positive."