Alex Lewington: London Irish winger to join Saracens
Saracens have agreed a deal to sign London Irish winger Alex Lewington at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has scored 24 tries in 63 matches for the Exiles since joining the Berkshire-based club from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2013.
"I've heard great things about the Saracens environment," the uncapped Englishman told the Sarries website.
"I believe I will thrive within it, which should inspire me to push on and improve my game."
The north London club have not disclosed the length of Lewington's contract at Allianz Park.