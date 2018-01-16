Alex Lewington: London Irish winger to join Saracens

Alex Lewington has scored six tries in 13 Premiership appearances for London Irish this season

Saracens have agreed a deal to sign London Irish winger Alex Lewington at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has scored 24 tries in 63 matches for the Exiles since joining the Berkshire-based club from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2013.

"I've heard great things about the Saracens environment," the uncapped Englishman told the Sarries website.

"I believe I will thrive within it, which should inspire me to push on and improve my game."

The north London club have not disclosed the length of Lewington's contract at Allianz Park.