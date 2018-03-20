Will Chudley: Bath sign Exeter Chiefs scrum-half for start of 2018-19 season

Will Chudley featured for England in a non-capped match against the Barbarians in 2015

Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Will Chudley will join Bath at the end of the current Premiership season, although contract terms are undisclosed.

Chudley, 29, was a Premiership winner with the Chiefs last season and has been at Sandy Park since moving from Newcastle in 2012.

The former Bedford player has played 119 times since joining the Devon club, scoring 15 tries.

"I'm fortunate to have won the Premiership with Exeter," Chudley said.

"And with the world-class talent in Bath's ranks, I'm confident that we can put ourselves in contention for silverware over the next couple of seasons."

Director of rugby Todd Blackadder added: "Will is a player who I'm really looking forward to working with.

"He has that winning mentality, having played a key role in Exeter's success over the last few years."