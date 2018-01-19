European Challenge Cup: Enisei-STM v Newcastle Falcons

Adam Radwan's scored a hat-trick in last weeks fixture against Enisei-STM bringing his tally to seven tries in Europe this season

European Challenge Cup Venue: Avchala Stadium, Tbilisi Date: 20/01/18 Kick-off: 10:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC Newcastle and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons have made two changes to the side for their re-match with Russian champions Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup in Georgia.

Craig Willis replaces Joel Hodgson at fly-half, while Jack Payne comes in for Scott Wilson at tight-head prop.

Newcastle are already assured of a home quarter-final following last Sunday's 64-7 home win over Enisei.

The Falcons can secure a top-two seeding which would grant them a home semi-final should they get that far.

Former England Under-20 skipper Callum Chick returns to the bench after two-and-a-half months out with a knee injury.

Enisei-STM: Kinji; Giliberti, Kacharava, Gerasimov, Baranov; Budychenko, Uzunov; Gargalyk, Orlov, Gachechiladze, Krasilnik, Saulite (capt), Pronenko, Magomedov, Sekisov.

Replacements: Hasanov, Musin, Gray, Sychev, Churashov, Nepeyvoda, Simonov, Gritsenko.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Kibirige, Penny, Flood, Radwan; Willis, Young; Lockwood; Sowrey, Payne, Green, Young, Wilson (capt), Uzokwe, Burrows.

Replacements: Blamire, Vickers, Davison, Socino, Chick, Stuart, Cowell, Hodgson.

