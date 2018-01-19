European Rugby Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Racing 92

Ford returns at fly-half to captain Leicester having been left out of last weekend's defeat by Castres

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Leicester and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester have made 13 changes, including recalling five England internationals, for the final Champions Cup pool game against Racing 92.

The Tigers have already been eliminated from the competition and are on a run of seven defeats in eight matches.

Only prop Greg Bateman and fellow forward Harry Wells keep their places from the side thrashed 39-0 by Castres.

Dan Cole, Jonny May, Ben Youngs, George Ford and Manu Tuilagi all start, while Australia's Matt Toomua also returns.

Racing 92, Castres and Munster can all still qualify for the quarter-finals from Pool Four.

England tight-head Cole will make his 50th European Cup appearance for the Tigers.

Racing have made three changes to their starting line-up following last weekend's victory over Munster.

Louis Dupichot comes in at full-back in place of Brice Dulin while Marc Andreu and Edwin Maka are also handed starts, with former All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter returning on the bench following injury.

"We have obviously not done as well as we would have liked in Europe this season," said Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor.

"But this is a huge opportunity to put in a big performance against one of the premier teams in the tournament in front of our own fans at Welford Road.

"Racing have a lot of world-class players in the group, they are chasing a place in the quarter-finals and we need to put out a big performance against a team of that quality."

Champions Cup Pool Four Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Munster 5 3 1 1 119 84 2 16 Racing 92 5 3 0 2 105 85 3 15 Castres 5 2 1 2 108 113 2 12 Leicester 5 1 0 4 98 148 2 6

Leicester: Tait; Malouf, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; G Ford, Youngs; Bateman, Polota-Nau, Cole, Wells, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Youngs, Rizzo, Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Mapapalangi, Harrison, J Ford, Thompstone.

Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Andreu; Tales, Machenaud; Arous, Chat, Tameifuna, Ryan, E Maka, Y Nyanga, W Lauret, L Nakarawa

Replacements: Szarzewski, Kakovin, Gomes Sa, Chouzenoux, Palu, Iribaren, Carter, Dupichot.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.