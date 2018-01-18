European Rugby Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Pau

Ross Moriarty will join Welsh Pro14 side Dragons at the end of the season

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 19 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Gloucestershire and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make 11 changes as they welcome French side Pau to Kingsholm in the European Rugby Challenge Cup on Friday.

Jason Woodward, Ross Moriarty, Jeremy Thrush and Henry Purdy are the only players to keep their places from their 45-24 win against Agen last week.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Pau are three points clear at the top of Pool 3, with the winner able to secure a home quarter-final.

Gloucester: Woodward; Purdy, Twelvetrees, Symons, Thorley; Burns, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa; Savage (capt), Thrush; Moriarty, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Orr, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Williams.

Pau: Malie; Halai, Smith, Vatubua, Votu; Slade, Daubagna (capt); Domingo, Bouchet, Adriaanse; Metz, Ramsay, Mowen, Dougall, Armitage.

Replacements: Rey, Calles, Hamadache, Tutaia, Saili, Lebail, Hastoy, Nicot.

