European Challenge Cup: Stade Toulousain v Sale Sharks

Josh Charnley has made 12 apperances for Sale Sharks this season

European Challenge Cup Venue: Ernest-Wallon Stadium Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make four changes from the side that narrowly beat Lyon in the European Challenge Cup as they travel to face French side Stade Toulousain.

Josh Charnley, Luke James, Alexandru Tarus and Josh Beaumont replace Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Denny Solomona, Halani Aulika and David Seymour.

Sale's win against Lyon put them second in Pool Two before the last group game.

Victory against Toulouse could put Sale in contention, sealing second place and reaching the quarter-finals.

Stade Toulousain: Poi; Huget, Guitoune, Fickou, Perez; Ntamack, Dupont; Mienie, Roumieu, Van Dyk, Verhaeghe, Faasalele, Axtens, Madaule, Gray.

Replacements: Trader, Neti, Aldegheri, Tekori, Tolofua, Kunatani, Bezy, Tauzin.

Sale: Haley; Charnley, Addison, L. James, Yarde; S. James, Cliff; Flynn, Jones, Tarus; Nott, Ostrikov, Ross, Neild, Beaumont.

Replacements: Webber, Harrison, Aulika, Postlethwaite, Moore, B Curry, Odogwu, Reed.

