European Challenge Cup: Krasny Yar v London Irish

Ben Loader scored the first of London Irish's seven tries against Krasny Yar last Saturday

European Challenge Cup Venue: Avchala Stadium, Tblisi Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Sebastian de Chaves captains London Irish as they face Russian club Krasny Yar in their final European Challenge Cup pool match in Georgia.

Irish make three changes from the side that won 47-17 at the Madejski Stadium last Saturday against the same team.

England Under-20 players Tom Parton and Josh Basham come into the side along with centre Tom Fowlie.

Theo Brophy Clews is absent through injury after his four tries against the same opposition last weekend.

Irish must win and hope Pool Four leaders Edinburgh beat Stade Francais in Paris on Saturday evening to have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals as one of three best runners-up.

The match at the Avchala Stadium in Georgia's capital Tblisi is part of a European Challenge Cup double header, which includes the Pool One encounter between Enisei-STM and Newcastle Falcons.

London Irish centre Tom Fowlie told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Last week for the first 60 minutes Krasny Yar put in a real shift against us and it was really tough.

"Going over to Georgia, it isn't going to be any easier, if anything it will be harder. We've just got to do our best, win the game first thing's first and worry about bonus points later.

"What we've been working on in training, we really want to see that carry into the game and the incentive's there for us to have a go."

Krasny Yar: Artemyev (capt); Latu, Pruidze, Malaguradze, Galinovskiy; Apikotoa, Iagudin; G. Tsnobiladze, Kondakov, Fukofuka, Mahu, Garbuzov, Khudiakov, Arhip, Prepelitse.

Replacements: V. Tsnobiladze, Novoselov, Tsiklauri, Ilin, Gresev, Dorofeev, Riabov, Golosnitskii.

London Irish: Ransom; Parton, Fowlie, M. Williams, Loader; Atkins, Steele; Elrington, Paice, Hoskins, Lloyd, De Chaves (capt), Cooke, Northcote-Green, Basham.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, Gilsenan, Woolstencroft, Meehan, Bell, Cokanasiga.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

