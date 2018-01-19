European Rugby Champions Cup: Benetton Rugby v Bath Rugby

Freddie Burns
Burns comes in for Rhys Priestland who limped off in Bath's defeat by Scarlets last weekend
European Rugby Champions Cup
Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Freddie Burns will start at fly-half for Bath in their final Champions Cup pool game against bottom side Benetton in Treviso, Italy on Saturday.

Burns, who replaces the injured Phys Priestland, is joined by Kahn Fotuali'i in the half-backs as Bath make four changes for the must-win game.

They need a bonus-point victory to maintain any hopes of progressing.

Scarlets host Toulon to decide which side will top Pool Five and qualify automatically for the quarter-finals.

Champions Cup Pool Five
TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstBonus PtsPoints
Toulon540113295218
Scarlets530213296517
Bath530210493113
Benetton50056915333

Bath's hopes of making the knock-out stages were dented by a heavy defeat by Scarlets last weekend.

Director of rugby Todd Blackadder has brought Argentine international Lucas Noguera into the pack for the crucial tie, while James Phillips starts ahead of Luke Charteris in the locks.

Zach Mercer and Sam Underhill, two of five Bath players called up to the England squad for the Six Nations opener against Italy, keep their spots in the back row.

Benetton have made seven changes to the side beaten by 36-0 by Toulon in France last weekend.

Table showing third-placed teams: Saracens 13, Montpellier 13, Bath 13, Castres 12, Wasps 12

Benetton: McKinley; Benvenuti, Morisi, Sgarbi, Ioane; Allan, Gori; Quaglio, Baravalle, Riccioni, Herbst, Budd, Douglas, Negri, Barbieri.

Replacements: Faiva, De Marchi, Ferrari, Ruzza, Zanni, Steyn, Bronzini, Sperandio.

Bath: Watson; Banahan, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Dunn, Thomas, Phillips, Stooke, Garvey, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Auterac, Lahiff, Charteris, Grant, Allinson, Lewis, Wilson.

No Obano, No Priestland, No Cook, No Charteris

