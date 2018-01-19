European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Ulster Rugby

Iain Henderson and Joe Launchbury will both be in action at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster Medium wave; score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made two changes for Sunday's vital Champions Cup game against Wasps as Darren Cave and Kieran Treadwell come into the starting side.

Craig Gilroy's cheek injury sees Cave named among the backs while Iain Henderson moves to flanker as Treadwell replaces Matthew Rea in the pack.

A bonus-point victory will see Ulster topping Pool One while a win of any sort will ensure their last-eight spot.

Wasps need a bonus-point win to keep their slim mathematical hopes alive.

Director of rugby Dai Young makes four Wasps changes from the damaging defeat by Harlequins whey they lost a 21-0 lead after a second-half collapse.

In the pack Jack Willis replaces suspended James Haskell with Tom Cruse taking over from Ashley Johnson at hooker and flanker Thomas Young in for Guy Thompson.

The other Wasps change sees fit-again Juan De Jongh replacing Brendan Macken at centre while Irish prop Marty Moore, who will join Ulster in the summer, is named on the bench.

Christian Lealiifano will be playing his final game for Ulster before he returns to the Brumbies in Australia.

Gilroy's absence sees Louis Ludik switching to wing as Cave partners Stuart McCloskey at centre.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Watson; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (capt), Gaskell; Willis, Thompson, Carr.

Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Moore, Myall, Young, Simpson, Miller, Macken.

Ulster: Piutau; Ludik, Cave, McCloskey, Stockdale; Lealiifano, Cooney; McCall, Best (capt), Ah You; O'Connor, Treadwell; Henderson, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Herring, Warwick, Herbst, Rea, Henry, Shanahan, McPhillips, Lyttle.