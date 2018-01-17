Cardiff Blues: Full-back Morgan out for up to eight weeks

Matthew Morgan has won five caps for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Lyon v Cardiff Blues Venue: Matmut Stadium, Lyon Date: Saturday 20 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Cardiff Blues have suffered an injury set-back with full-back Matthew Morgan and centre Willis Halaholo sidelined by knee problems.

Morgan is out for six to eight weeks and Halaholo for three to four weeks, as the Blues prepare for the Challenge Cup match in Lyon on Saturday, 20 January.

Wales hooker Kristian Dacey is missing for two weeks with calf trouble.

Lock George Earle also misses the trip to France with sore ribs.

Full-back Rhun Williams is fit again.

Cardiff Blues have won their group but may be out of contention for a home quarter-final by the time they kick off in France, if Connacht beat Oyonnax as expected earlier in the afternoon.

Despite qualifying for the last eight with a week to spare, they have not benefitted from having a weak link in their group.

"What happens now is out of our hands, we've done what we can do and we can't influence whether we get a home quarter-final now, the odds are stacked very high against us," admitted Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

"We don't want to finish with a loss in a group we've performed really well in. When the group was announced, we thought it was a big test with teams that have experienced the Champions Cup like Sale and Toulouse.

"Now it comes back to one-off games, last year we went to Gloucester in the quarter-finals and came unstuck in the last 20 minutes, we certainly want to go one better than that this year."

Lyon, who are seventh in the French Top 14 under former France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni, have virtually no chance of progression after a 15-13 defeat in Sale.

Cardiff Blues won their previous meeting 29-19 in October.

Lyon: tbc

Cardiff Blues: tbc

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant referees: Adam Leal (Eng), Dean Richards (Eng).