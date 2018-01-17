Craig Gilroy: Ulster wing sidelined with fractured cheekbone

Craig Gilroy scores his second try in the New Year's Day victory over Munster at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster have suffered a blow in the run-up to Sunday's Champions Cup game with Wasps as Craig Gilroy has been sidelined with a fractured cheekbone.

Gilroy, who sustained the injury during last weekend's win over La Rochelle, had a plate inserted as part of "successful surgery" on Tuesday.

The injury is expected to keep Gilroy out of action for over a month.

Prop Wiehahn Herbst could return from a calf injury as pool leaders Ulster chase a quarter-final spot.

Herbst picked up the injury in the defeat by Leinster earlier this month and he will be monitored throughout the week to assess his availability.

The impressive 20-13 victory over La Rochelle in Belfast sent Ulster a point clear of the French side.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 1 Team Played Won Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Ulster 5 4 1 125 92 1 17 La Rochelle 5 3 2 140 114 4 16 Wasps 5 2 3 128 114 4 12 Harlequins 5 1 4 99 172 3 7

Wasps are five points adrift in third place and seemingly out of contention to progress to the knockout stages but they will have home advantage for the Pool 1 encounter.

A victory for Ulster would put them in a strong position to make the last eight for the first time since 2014.

Ireland and Ulster wing Tommy Bowe announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season.

Bowe is recovering from a should injury, sustained in the Leinster game, and Ulster hope he will return to full training in the next three to four weeks.