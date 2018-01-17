BBC Sport - European Champions Cup: Ulster flanker Henry wary of Wasps threat
Ulster flanker Henry wary of Wasps threat
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster flanker Chris Henry says Wasps will provide a tough test in the decisive final Champions Cup pool game on Sunday.
The Irish province top Pool 1 going into the match in England, with La Rochelle one point adrift and Wasps five points back.
Wednesday marked nine years since Henry made his Ulster debut and he reflected on his career and changes in the sport.