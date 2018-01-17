Six Nations 2018: Mathieu Bastareaud included in France squad

Mathieu Bastareaud returned to the France squad in late 2017 after an absence of two years

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been included in France coach Jacques Brunel's first Six Nations squad.

However, his participation is in doubt as he has a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday for using a homophobic remark during Sunday's European Champions Cup tie against Benetton Treviso.

The 29-year-old faces a ban of between six and 52 weeks for verbal abuse of a player.

France start their campaign at home to Ireland on Saturday, 3 February,

Brunel, who took over from sacked veteran Guy Noves last month, has recalled Clermont half-back Morgan Para for the first time in two years.

But there are no places for Montpellier number eight Louis Picamoles and Toulon fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc, who has lost his place with both club and country to Anthony Belleau.

Squad

Forwards: Eddy Ben Arous, Yacouba Camara, Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillaugues, Cedate Gomes Sa, Kevin Gourdon, Guilhem Guirado, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Jelonch, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Sekou Macalou, Jefferson Poirot, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Marco Tauleigne, Christopher Tolofua, Sebastien Vahaamahina

Backs: Mathieu Bastareaud, Anthony Belleau, Henry Chavancy, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Brice Dulin, Antoine Dupont, Benjamin Fall, Matthieu Jalabert, Remi Lamerat, Maxime Machenaud, Geoffrey Palis, Morgan Parra, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa