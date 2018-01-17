Six Nations 2018: England flanker James Haskell to miss Six Nations start

James Haskell
James Haskell has made 75 appearances for England

James Haskell will miss England's opening two Six Nations games after being given a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

The Wasps flanker, 32, was sent off for a high tackle on Harlequins' Jamie Roberts during Saturday's European Champions Cup defeat.

Haskell has been suspended until Monday, 12 February.

England's first two games are away to Italy on Sunday, 4 February and at home to Wales six days later.

Officials found that the tackle made contact with Roberts's head. Haskell could have faced a six-week ban for the offence, but it was reduced by two weeks because of his good disciplinary record, his guilty plea and early expression of remorse.

