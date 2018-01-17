Six Nations 2018: England flanker James Haskell to miss Six Nations start

James Haskell has made 75 appearances for England

James Haskell will miss England's opening two Six Nations games after being given a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

The Wasps flanker, 32, was sent off for a high tackle on Harlequins' Jamie Roberts during Saturday's European Champions Cup defeat.

Haskell has been suspended until Monday, 12 February.

England's first two games are away to Italy on Sunday, 4 February and at home to Wales six days later.

Officials found that the tackle made contact with Roberts's head. Haskell could have faced a six-week ban for the offence, but it was reduced by two weeks because of his good disciplinary record, his guilty plea and early expression of remorse.