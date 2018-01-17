Olly Cracknell: Flanker signs new Ospreys deal

Olly Cracknell made his Ospreys debut in January 2015

Ospreys flanker Olly Cracknell has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the Liberty Stadium until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old Welsh qualified back-rower arrived at the Ospreys four years ago from Leeds and playing spells in South Africa and Colwyn Bay.

Cracknell tops the Pro14 charts for most tackles (156) and carries (158) so far this season.

"It's fantastic to be a part of this squad," Cracknell said.

The former Wales Under-20s back-rower has now played 55 games and scored three tries for the region.

"I believe this is an environment that will allow me to keep developing and get more experience of big games against top sides," said Cracknell.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy says Cracknell is a key part of the region.

"He is a mountain for us," said Tandy.

"He puts his body on the line every week and his attention to detail is phenomenal.

"He is someone who starting to show the kind of consistency that has taken his game up several levels, and we are delighted that he sees his future at the Ospreys."