European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Ospreys (Sat)

Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric (R) battles with Saracens' Maro Itoji in their Champions Cup draw

European Champions Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website and app

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric believes Ospreys have put their bad run behind them and can go into Saturday's final European Champions Cup pool game at Clermont Auvergne with confidence.

Last weekend's 15-15 home draw with Saracens means Ospreys are three points behind Pool Two leaders Clermont.

A win in France will clinch a quarter-final place, while losing bonus points could be enough as a best runner-up.

"There's definitely a better atmosphere around here now," Tipuric said.

"I think everyone's a bit more relaxed.

"It's not nice as a player to be involved in games where you're not performing well, you're not even winning in games that you should be winning.

"So a lot of us have learnt from that and don't want to be involved in that situation ever again."

The Welsh region endured a torrid start to the season but have risen off the bottom of the Pro 14 Conference A table and picked up points in Europe.

Champions Cup Pool Two Team P W D L F A Bonus Pts Clermont 5 4 0 1 141 97 2 18 Ospreys 5 2 1 2 142 121 5 15 Saracens 5 2 1 2 140 129 3 13 N'hampton 5 1 0 4 101 177 2 6

Clermont had been the runaway Pool 2 leaders but suffered a surprise 34-21 defeat at previously winless Northampton last weekend.

The draw at the Liberty Stadium between Ospreys and Saracens kept both side's hopes alive.

Defending champions Sarries are two points behind the Welsh side and with an outside chance of sneaking through if they beat rival English side Northampton and other results go their way.

Ospreys' fate is in their own hands and Steve Tandy's side know a win will see them qualify, but they face the daunting task of beating a Clermont side who have won all nine of their home games against Welsh opposition in the European Cup.

Only Ospreys, in November 2015, have managed to finish within 20 points of Clermont during that run with a 34-29 defeat, but Tipuric remains upbeat on their chances.

"I haven't played in the next round of the Champions Cup with the Ospreys, so it's something to look forward to," he added.

Teams

Clermont Auvergne: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Ospreys: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Referee: JP Doyle (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Anthony Woodthorpe (Eng), Simon McConnell (Eng)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (Eng)

Citing Commissioner: Andy Blyth (Eng)