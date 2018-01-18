James Haskell expected longer Mathieu Bastareaud ban for homophobic remark

Media playback is not supported on this device Haskell 'disappointed' with four-week ban

Wasps' James Haskell says he expected Mathieu Bastareaud to be banned for longer than three weeks for an on-pitch homophobic remark - but admits he has done similar things in the past.

France and Toulon centre Bastareaud admitted making the comment to Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri during Sunday's European Champions Cup tie.

"That language has no place in any walk of life," said Haskell.

"I'm sure I've made mistakes like that, so I don't want to hammer someone."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, the 32-year-old added: "I think a lot of homophobic language has become part of common parlance and I am as guilty of that as anyone else."

The panel ruling on Bastareaud's suspension decided his was a 'low-end' offence and halved the minimum six-week suspension on account of his guilty plea. He will miss his country's Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The 29-year-old said on social media that he was "sincerely sorry" for the hurt caused by his remarks, claiming he was reacting to insults from Negri.

England international Haskell was suspended for four weeks for a dangerous tackle on Harlequins' Jamie Roberts on the same weekend.

The punishment has ruled him out of England's first two Six Nations games and the respective lengths of his and Bastareaud's bans have been highlighted by some social media users.

Haskell, who has spoken about homophobia in sport to Gay Times and Attitude in the past, says on-pitch insults are more to do with ignorance than prejudice.

"I think people say it without understanding the connotations and that they are offending people," he added.

"It has been acceptable for so long. Now, rightly, people have put their hands up.

"I didn't expect his ban to be that small - but the panel are there for a reason."

World Rugby has stepped in in cases of verbal abuse in the past, banning England prop Joe Marler for two weeks and fining him £20,000 after Six Nations organisers took no action over his "Gypsy boy" comment to Wales counterpart Samson Lee in the teams' meeting in March 2016.

The global governing body signed an agreement with International Gay Rugby in March 2015 to eliminate homophobia in the sport.

Australia flanker David Pocock challenged an opponent's homophobia on the pitch in March 2015, calling on the referee to take action after Waratahs forward Jacques Potgieter used the same slur as Bastareaud.

Potgieter was later fined by the Australian Rugby Union and visited Sydney Convicts - Australia's first gay rugby team - to apologise for the offence caused.