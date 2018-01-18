Women's Six Nations: Scotland's Jade Konkel to play prop in warm-up v Spain

Konkel, who became Scottish Rugby's first full-time female player, plays in France with Lille Metropole

Scotland women will utilise several key players in different positions as they hone their Six Nations preparations in Sunday's warm-up match against Spain.

Back-rower Jade Konkel, one of four professional players, will start at prop, as she did for the first time in a friendly against Spain in November.

Captain Lisa Martin returns to inside centre, after playing at scrum-half in Scotland's last match.

Hannah Smith, meanwhile, makes the switch from centre to flanker.

Sunday's match will take place at Glasgow's Scotstoun home (13:00 KO), where Scotland women will also play their two home Six Nations fixtures against France and England.

They open their campaign away to Wales on Friday 2 February at Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

Head coach Shade Munro said: "Spain are currently ranked higher than Scotland and we will have to be at our very best to beat them.

"The selection for this match was extremely difficult which is testament to the players and the competition for places that has developed.

"The more we have trained together, the better prepared we have become and we are eager to show what we are capable of in our performances.

"We have been building momentum and developing as a team over the past couple of seasons, and it was especially pleasing to see the cohesion of the team continue to grow over the autumn."

Scotland won their first championship matches since 2010 in last year's Six Nations, beating Wales 15-14 and Italy 14-12.

A Scotland XV also won 24-5 in Spain in November.

Scotland team: Chloe Rollie (Lille Metropole), Liz Musgrove (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Lille Metropole), Lisa Martin (DMP Sharks), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning); Jade Konkel (Lille Metropole), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Harlequins), Hannah Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Louise McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning).

Replacements: Lana Skeldon (Watsonians), Siobhan McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Mags Lowish (Loughborough Lightning), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County/Stirling University), Jodie Rettie (Thurrock RFC), Sarah Law (Edinburgh University/Murrayfield Wanderers), Lauren Harris (Edinburgh University).