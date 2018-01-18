Adam Beard: New Ospreys deal for Wales international

Adam Beard made his first Wales start in their win over Georgia at the Principality Stadium

Ospreys second rower Adam Beard has signed a new two year contract with the Pro14 region.

Beard is the second Osprey in 24-hours to agree a deal after Olly Cracknell extended his stay in Swansea.

It caps a memorable 12 months for Beard, who made his Wales debut in June and enjoyed his first start during the autumn international series.

"I'm very pleased to be staying at the region," said Beard. "It's my home region, it's where I grew up."

"Adam is someone who is enormously proud to represent his home region and we are delighted with his progress over the last year," said Ospreys coach Steve Tandy.