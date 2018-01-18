Seven uncapped players in Irish women's squad to face Wales

Leinster's Megan Williams gets a chance to shine after being named in the Ireland squad

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has named seven uncapped players in his squad to take on Wales in a Six Nations warm-up in Caerphilly on Sunday.

Laura Feeley, Edel McMahon and Aoife McDermott will hope for a debut along with Michelle Claffey, Megan Williams, Susan Vaughan and Annette Thomas.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them test themselves at international level," said Griggs.

"It'll hopefully give me some selection headaches over the coming weeks."

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign against France in Toulouse on 3 February and it's followed by three Donnybrook games with Italy, Wales and Scotland the opponents.

The final match on 16 March is against champions England at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

"We've had some very productive camps since I started with the team," added Griggs.

"The trip to Wales this weekend will give us the chance to test out new combinations and look at some of the key areas the players have been working on.

"We have allowed a few players this weekend off to recover from some minor knocks that they've picked up over the course of camps and during the tough interpros.

"But we expect to have them all available for selection for the opening Six Nations game against France."

Forwards: Elaine Anthony (Munster), Anna Caplice (Munster), Laura Feeley (Connacht), Orla Fitzsimons (Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Munster), Leah Lyons (Munster), Aoife McDermott (Leinster), Edel McMahon (Connacht), Claire Molloy (Bristol), Cliodhna Moloney (Leinster), Ciara O'Connor Connacht), Fiona Reidy (Munster), Ilse Van Staden (Ulster).

Backs: Niamh Briggs (Munster), Michell Claffey (Leinster), Nicole Cronin (Munster), Kim Flood (Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Ulster), Alison Miller (Connacht), Sene Naoupu (Leinster), Annette Thomas (Abbey Ladies), Susan Vaughan (Leinster), Megan Williams (Leinster).