What do you do when your team bus gets stuck in a ditch?

What happens on tour, stays on tour.

But the Newcastle Falcons' team bus took that phrase a little too literally when it managed to get stuck in a ditch en route to Tbilisi in Georgia to face Yenisey-STM in the Challenge Cup.

Well, if you are going to get a bus stuck in a ditch, it's useful having some strapping rugby players to try and rescue it, right?

Wrong.

Despite the weight of a few of the team behind it, and with average weight of a rugby player these days being over 110 kilograms, the bus was refusing to budge.

Former England and Lions lock Martin Bayfield had his say on the matter...

The effort was to no avail. With a big game on the horizon, the team decided not to risk their joints any further and they piled onto the team minibus.

The incident prompted amateur club West End to share their bus woes and we want to hear and see some of yours.

Have you ever had any team bus drama?

