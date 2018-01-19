Gavin Henson has played for Ospreys and Cardiff Blues

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Bordeaux Begles Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live online on the BBC Sport website.

Gavin Henson has his first Dragons start after three games as they host Bordeaux-Begles in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Henson's return is among four personnel and one positional Dragons changes.

Carl Meyer is in at full-back, Henson replaces Dorian Jones, James Sheekey returns at blind-side and Sam Hobbs takes over at loose-head prop.

Nothing rests on the encounter for Dragons, but head coach Bernard Jackman has called for a "cup final" effort.

However, they are up against a team targeting a quarter-final spot.

Bordeaux-Begles can qualify among the best-placed runners-up and will also bid for a back-to-back double over Dragons, who they beat 36-28 last weekend in France.

Dragons: Carl Meyer; Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Sam Hobbs, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Cory Hill, James Sheekey, Aaron Wainwright, Robson Blake.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Tom Davies, Gerard Ellis, Joe Davies, James Benjamin, Dan Babos, Dorian Jones, Pat Howard.

Bordeaux-Begles: Geoffrey Cros; Fa'asui Fuatai, Pablo Uberti, Metuisela Talebulamaijaina, Iban Etcheverry; Ben Volavola,Jules Gimbert; Sébastien Taofifenua, Adrien Pélissié, Ravai Kovekalou, Luke Jones, Jandré Marais, Marco Tauleigne, Cameron Woki, Leroy Houston.

Replacements: Florian Dufour,Thierry Paiva, Lasha Tabidze, Cyril Cazeaux, Alexandre Roumat, Gauthier Doubrere, Christian Schoeman, Apisai Naqalevu.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)

Assistant referees: Shane Kierans, Richard Kerr (Ireland)

Citing commissioner: Paul Hull (England).