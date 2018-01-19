BBC Sport - Ulster 'good enough to beat any side in the world' - Lealiifano
Departing Ulster fly-half Christian Lealiifano believes Ulster are good enough to make the last eight of the European Champions Cup.
Ulster head into the final Pool One game against Wasps knowing a victory will secure them a knockout berth for the first time since 2014.
Lealiifano also reflects on his time at Ulster, saying there is always a possibility he could return in the future.