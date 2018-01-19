European Champions Cup: Munster v Castres Olympique (Sun)

Munster's Keith Earls scored two tries against Racing 92 in round five

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Four Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony has recovered from an ankle injury in time for the European Champions Cup visit of Castres to Thomond Park.

O'Mahony suffered a knock in the second half of Sunday's defeat by Racing 92 but plays as Munster field an unchanged side for the first time this season.

Fit-again hooker Niall Scannell has been named on the bench.

Munster are top of Pool Four but need to win on Sunday to be assured of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Munster, Castres and Racing 92 all harbour realistic chances of advancing from the pool - but all three sides also run the risk of elimination.

A bonus-point victory for Munster over Castres would see the Irish province advance as pool winners and would also eliminate Castres, but an away win for the French club would mean they would qualify at Munster's expense because of a better head-to-head record.

Racing 92, who are just a point behind Munster in the pool standings, will travel to Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers knowing they need a win to have any chance of qualification.

Centre Robert Ebersohn has returned to the Castres team and will take over the captaincy as the French club make six changes from the side that defeated Leicester Tigers 39-0 in round five.

Scrum-half Rory Kockott and fly-half Julien Dumora are among the other players to return to the visitors' line-up.

Full-back Simon Zebo, who missed out on a place in Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad, features as part of an all-international backline for Munster, with Conor Murray and Ian Keatley continuing as the half-back pairing.

Stephen Archer, who missed out on a place in the Ireland squad, is again preferred to John Ryan at tight-head prop and is joined in the front row by Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall.

Billy Holland partners Jean Kleyn in the second row while O'Mahony is joined in the back row by Chris Cloete and CJ Stander.

Niall Scannell, who last played in the loss to Ulster on New Year's Day, is joined on the bench by the likes of James Cronin, Jack O'Donoghue and JJ Hanrahan.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), C Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Cronin, J Ryan, D O'Shea, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, JJ Hanrahan, A Wootton.

Castres: G Palis; K Jaminet, T Combezou, R Ebersohn (capt), D Smith; J Dumora, R Kockott; A Tichit, J Jenneker, D Tussac; A Bias, T Lassalle; Y Caballero, S Mafi, A Tulou.

Replacements: K Firmin, T Stroe, D Kotze, V Moreaux, B Delaporte, Y Domenech, Y Le Bourhis, A Taumoepeau.