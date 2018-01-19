Nathan Earle: Saracens winger to join Harlequins

Nathan Earle has scored five tries in eight Premiership appearances for Saracens this season

Harlequins have agreed a deal to sign Saracens winger Nathan Earle at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his full international debut, but has been named in England's wider squad before the Six Nations opener in Italy on 4 February.

"Nathan has a number of weapons at his disposal, the most potent of which is his blistering pace," Quins director of rugby John Kingston said.

"I have been impressed with his desire to reach the very top of the game."

Earle came through Saracens' academy and made his first-team debut for the north London club in 2012.

He started for England against the Barbarians in May last year and was part of the squad which toured Argentina last summer, although he did not feature for Eddie Jones' side.

"I have no doubt that he will add immensely to the environment we are building at Harlequins," Kingston added.

"His signing shows the journey we are on as a squad and as a club."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Earle's contract at the Twickenham Stoop.