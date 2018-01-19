European Champions Cup: Montpellier v Leinster (Sat)

Johnny Sexton is not named to face Montpellier but Rob Kearney returns to the team

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Three Venue: Altrad Stadium, Montpellier Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton will sit out Saturday's Champions Cup game with Montpellier as coach Leo Cullen makes six changes to his starting line-up for the game.

Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park come into the half-back positions, with Rob Kearney in at full-back and Jordan Larmour switching to the right wing.

Prop Cian Healy, lock James Ryan and flanker Dan Leavy are all called up and fit-again Joey Carbery is on the bench.

Leinster have already won Pool Three and secured a home quarter-final tie.

Montpellier retain slim hopes of qualification for the last eight knockout stage but must beat Leinster and hope that Glasgow can either beat or draw with Glasgow in the other round six game in the pool.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 3 Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Leinster 5 5 0 0 153 79 3 23 Exeter 5 3 0 2 117 89 2 14 Montpellier 5 2 0 3 116 140 5 13 Glasgow 5 0 0 5 100 178 2 2

James Lowe is again selected on the left wing for Leinster, having scored a try on his European debut in the 55-19 win over Glasgow last week.

Byrne will make his 12th start of the season at fly-half after Cullen confirmed that Sexton was fit and available for selection but will not make the trip to France.

Luke McGrath is named among the replacements, while Carbery seeks his first involvement since starting at full-back against Glasgow Warriors in the same competition in October.

Leinster overcame Montpellier 24-17 when the sides met at the RDS in the first round of games and the Irish province are aiming to make it six wins out of six in the pool.

The Montpellier line-up includes New Zealand fly-half Aaron Cruden, former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar and France number eight Louis Picamoles, who has been left out of Les Bleus' Six Nations squad.

The French outfit must bounce back from a 41-10 defeat at the hands of Exeter last weekend.

Montpellier: B Fall; T Nagusa, F Steyn, J Serfontein, N Nadolo; A Cruden, R Pienaar; M Nariashvili, B Du Plessis, A Guillamon, N Van Rensburg, K Mikautadze; K Galletier, Y Camara, L Picamoles

Replacements: R Ruffenach, Y Watremez, M Haouas, J Delannoy, F Ouedraogo, G Aprasidze, J Tomane, J Mogg.

Leinster: R Kearney; J Larmour, R Henshaw, I Nacewa (capt), J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; D Leavy, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: B Byrne, J McGrath, A Porter, R Molony, J Murphy, L McGrath, J Carbery, F McFadden.