Bristol: John Afoa and Harry Thacker among nine signings for next season

John Afoa played in 36 Tests for the All Blacks

Championship leaders Bristol have signed nine players ahead of next season, including former New Zealand prop John Afoa from Gloucester.

Afoa, 34, will join hookers Harry Thacker and Shaun Malton from Leicester and Exeter respectively at Ashton Gate.

Ex-Gloucester prop Yann Thomas, Samoa's Jordan Lay, Grenoble lock Aly Muldowney and fly-half Tiff Eden also join.

And Saracens' former Melbourne Rebels scrum-half Nic Stirzaker and Connacht flanker Jake Heenan complete the list.

Afoa has made 68 Premiership appearances for Gloucester while Rouen's Thomas - who began his career in Bristol - played 74 top-flight league games for the Cherry and Whites.

The quintet of Thacker, Afoa, Thomas, ex-Exeter man Muldowney and Chiefs' Malton have played in a combined total of 228 Premiership matches to date.

Versatile forward Lay has played in five Tests for Samoa and is currently on a short-team deal at Edinburgh.