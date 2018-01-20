Six Nations: Scotland duo George Turner & Alex Dunbar suffer injuries with Glasgow

George Turner was able to walk off the pitch after treatment for a knee injury

Scotland's front-row crisis claimed another victim as Glasgow hooker George Turner sustained a knee injury in their Champions Cup match with Exeter.

Referee Romain Poite was heard shouting "bad injury, knee injury" after team-mate Matt Smith landed on Turner.

Turner, a likely back-up for Stuart McInally in the Six Nations after making his Scotland debut in November, was forced off after eight minutes.

Centre Alex Dunbar also departed after twisting his leg in a tackle.

Dunbar, who has suffered several long-term injury absences, was playing his first game since returning from a knee problem.

While Scotland have plenty of depth at centre, with Huw Jones, Duncan Taylor, Mark Bennett, Peter Horne, Chris Harris and Nick Grigg also in the Six Nations squad, their hooking options are already stretched to the limit.

Newcastle veteran Scott Lawson, 36, was the third hooker included in squad earlier this week, having not played a Test since 2014.

Two other experienced operators - Fraser Brown and Ross Ford - are currently sidelined.

Scotland also have major issues at prop, with tight-heads Zander Fagerson and WP Nel out injured, and Simon Berghan banned for their opening game against Wales in Cardiff on 3 February.

Loose-heads Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson are also sidelined.

Scotland squad:

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Greig Laidlaw (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh Rugby)

Forwards: John Barclay (Scarlets), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh Rugby), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (London Irish), D'arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)