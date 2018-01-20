WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

13 January, 2018

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 17 - 12 Caerphilly

Blackwood 20 - 24 Talywain

Caldicot 5 - 25 Cwmbran

Garndiffaith 17 - 22 Nantyglo

Hartridge 16 - 20 Senghenydd

Ynysddu 23 - 21 Pill Harriers

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 12 - 39 St Peters

Cambrian Welfare P - P Llantwit Fardre

Cardiff Quins P - P Aberdare

Cilfynydd 46 - 13 Llanishen

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 22 - 28 Penarth

Gilfach Goch P - P Barry

TWO NORTH

Abergele 15 - 0 Newtown

COBRA 18 - 6 Wrexham

CR Dinbich 57 - 7 Bangor

Llanidloes P - P Llangollen

Welshpool 17 - 5 Rhyl

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 44 - 10 Taibach

Builth Wells 3 - 10 Maesteg Celtic

Cwmavon 12 - 13 Penlan

Cwmgors 8 - 19 Ystradgynlais

Nantyffyllon P - P Pencoed

Nantymoel 27 - 15 Morriston

TWO WEST

Amman United 10 - 16 Tumble

Fishguard & Goodwick 7 - 17 Yr Hendy

Mumbles 15 - 23 Pontarddulais

Pontyberem 11 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic

St Clears 7 - 7 Llanybydder

Whitland P - P Loughor

THREE NORTH

Holyhead 33 - 10 CR Dinbach II

Machynlleth 19 - 0 Benllech

Mold II 0 - 70 Pwllheli II

Nant Conwy II 36 - 5 Flint

Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 45 Menai Bridge

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 8 - 3 Usk

Abertysswg 6 - 8 Monmouth

Blackwood Stars 10 - 24 Tredegar Ironsides

Chepstow 17 - 19 Oakdale

Machen 31 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale

Newport HSOB 27 - 8 Fleur De Lys

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 37 - 23 Old Illtydians

Fairwater 0 - 14 Abercwmboi

Llandaff 17 - 21 Treharris

Pentyrch 19 - 22 Gwernyfed

Penygraig 17 - 5 Llandaff North

Pontyclun 20 - 8 Taffs Well

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Birchgrove 27 - 7 Pyle

Bryncoch 31 - 19 Aberavon Green Stars

Glais 18 - 45 Abercrave

Pontycymmer 6 - 18 Neath Athletic

Porthcawl 21 - 0 Bridgend Sports

Swansea Uplands P - P Briton Ferry

THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 17 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 38 - 11 Cardigan

Milford Haven 10 - 8 Aberaeron

Neyland 5 - 3 Llangwm

St Davids 12 - 22 Tregaron

THREE EAST B

Brynithel 0 - 19 Blaina

Deri 15 - 6 Aberbargoed

Markham 46 - 0 Rogerstone

New Tredegar 23 - 22 Llanhilleth

St Julians HSOB 24 - 20 Rhymney

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 14 - 14 Cowbridge

Canton 27 - 0 Ferndale

Hirwaun 6 - 26 Tylorstown

Llantwit Major 0 - 6 Treherbert

Old Penarthians P - P Ynysowen

Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan P - P Bryncethin

Banwen 0 - 6 Alltwen

Glyncorrwg 45 - 5 Crynant

Ogmore Vale 7 - 11 Pontrhydyfen

Rhigos 7 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr

Vardre 14 - 6 Tonmawr

THREE WEST B

Lampeter Town 11 - 5 Betws

Llandybie 17 - 12 Trimsaran

Llangadog 10 - 7 Llandeilo

Nantgaredig 5 - 20 Bynea

New Dock Stars 24 - 45 Burry Port

Penybanc P - P Penygroes

THREE EAST C

Crickhowell 19 - 19 Crumlin

Forgeside AAA - AAAA Trinant

New Panteg 33 - 5 West Mon

Tredegar 29 - 20 Beaufort

Whiteheads 55 - 5 Malpas

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cathays 24 - 15 Cardiff Saracens

Cardiff Internationals 26 - 25 Sully View

Llanrumney 45 - 5 Llandrindod Wells

St Albans 17 - 8 Whitchurch

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cefneithin P - P Cwmtwrch

Fall Bay 8 - 27 Furnace United

Ferryside 0 - 33 Pontardawe

Panyffynnon 12 - 31 Cwmllynfell

South Gower 32 - 3 Pontyates

Tonna 55 - 3 Cwmgwrach

THREE EAST D

Girling 20 - 10 Cwmcarn United

Old Tylerian 3 - 45 Hollybush

Rhayader P - P Bettws

Tref y Clawdd 0 - 15 Newport Saracens

