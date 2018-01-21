Exeter Chiefs: Jack Yeandle, Greg Holmes, Elvis Taione and Harry Williams sign new deals

Jack Yeandle helped Exeter Chiefs to victory in the 2016-17 Premiership final win against Wasps at Twickenham

Exeter Chiefs captain Jack Yeandle and forwards Greg Holmes, Elvis Taione and Harry Williams have signed new deals with the Premiership champions.

Hooker Yeandle, 28, has signed a three-year deal while Holmes, Taione and Williams all agreed two-year deals.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: "What's helped us be more successful has been having a great foundation around that forward platform.

"Rob Hunter has done a fantastic job over the last number of years."

The quartet are the latest to commit their futures to the club after Gareth Steenson,Ian Whitten and Mitch Lees also extended their time with the Chiefs.

Speaking to the club's website, Baxter continued: "It's all very well having big guys who can scrummage and maul, but they've shown great ability around the field."

"I am delighted all four of them are here again because they are cornerstones of what we want to achieve as a forward pack."

Yeandle has made 143 first-team appearances for the Chiefs since joining from Doncaster Knights in 2012.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Australian Holmes has turned out 29 times since joining from Queensland Reds, Taione, 34, has made 45 appearances while 26-year-old Williams has scored three ties in 58 appearances.