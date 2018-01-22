Guernsey Raiders: Lewis Hillier wants unbeaten end to season in title race

Lewis Hillier was named in the Hampshire county squad in 2013

Guernsey Raiders captain Lewis Hillier says his side are aiming to go unbeaten for the rest of the season.

A 24-11 win over Dorking extended the club's winning run to eight games and gave them a six-point lead at the top of London and South East Premier.

"There's a confidence in that," Hillier told BBC Radio Guernsey when asked if the Raiders could win each of their remaining nine games in the fifth tier.

"We need to make sure we go out and treat every game as a final."

Guernsey still have to face second-placed Barnes, third-placed Tring and fifth-placed Westcliff as they aim to consolidate their highest-ever position in English rugby's league structure.

Barnes thrashed Guernsey's next opponents Southend 97-7 on Saturday, while Tring drew with fourth-placed Hertford.