Six Nations 2018: Munster's Cronin added to Ireland squad after Kilcoyne injury

Dave Kilcoyne hobbled off in Munster's European Champions Cup over Castres

Munster prop James Cronin has been added to Ireland's Six Nations squad after his club-mate Dave Kilcoyne picked up a knee injury.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kilcoyne, who has 22 caps, hobbled off in Munster's European Champions Cup win over Castres on Sunday.

Cronin, 27, has made three appearances for Ireland.

An IRFU statement said Kilcoyne's injury was being reviewed by Munster's medical team.

The Ireland squad departed on Monday morning for a four-day training camp in southern Spain although coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best will attend Wednesday's Six Nations media launch in London.

Jacob Stockdale came off injured in Ulster's defeat by Wasps on Sunday but the wing's knock is believed to be nothing more serious than a dead leg.

Ireland squad to face France and Italy in Six Nations

Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster), James Cronin (Munster), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Dan Leavy (Leinster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Joey Carbery (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Ian Keatley (Munster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht), Fergus McFadden (Leinster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Rory Scannell (Munster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).