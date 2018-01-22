Six Nations: Scotland call up Edinburgh's Neil Cochrane after George Turner blow

Cochrane has started five matches for Edinburgh this season, and featured off the bench eight times

Scotland have added uncapped Edinburgh hooker Neil Cochrane to their Six Nations training squad with Glasgow's George Turner out of the championship.

Turner suffered a medial knee ligament injury against Exeter on Saturday and has been ruled out for eight weeks.

Cochrane, 34, is third choice at Edinburgh but will join Stuart McInally in the national squad with Ross Ford and Fraser Brown both unavailable.

Newcastle veteran Scott Lawson, 36, is the other hooker in the Scotland party.

Lock Richie Gray will miss this week's three-day camp with a calf complaint, as Scotland prepare to face Wales in their opening match in Cardiff on 3 February.

Their build-up has been hampered by a series of front-row injuries.

As well as Ford and Brown, they are also without injured tight-heads Zander Fagerson and WP Nel, while Simon Berghan is banned for the Cardiff encounter.

Loose-head trio Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson are also unavailable.

Turner, a likely back-up for McInally after making his Scotland debut in November, was forced off early in Glasgow's European Champions Cup win over Exeter on Saturday.

A second Glasgow player, centre Alex Dunbar, is undergoing head injury assessment protocols after also departing early against Exeter.

SCOTLAND SQUAD:

BACKS:

Back three: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow), Lee Jones (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow). Centres: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow), Nick Grigg (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Newcastle), Pete Horne (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Duncan Taylor (Saracens). Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Glasgow), Pete Horne (Glasgow). Scrum-halves: Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Ali Price (Glasgow), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow).

FORWARDS:

Hookers: Neil Cochrane (Edinburgh), Scott Lawson (Newcastle), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh). Props: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow),Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), D'arcy Rae (Glasgow), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons). Locks: Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh). Back-row: John Barclay (Scarlets), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby), Luke Hamilton (Leicester), Rob Harley (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow).