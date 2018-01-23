Six Nations 2018: Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler leaves England training camp

Sinckler (left) joins Wasps number eight Nathan Hughes on England's injury list

England have suffered another injury blow before the Six Nations with Harlequins tight-head Kyle Sinckler forced to leave their training camp.

The 24-year-old, a late withdrawal from his club's Champions Cup defeat on Sunday, arrived in Portugal on Monday with a possible hamstring strain.

"Kyle will undergo further assessment and treatment with his club this week," a statement read.

Sinckler will be replaced at the training camp by Bath's Henry Thomas.

Eddie Jones' side, who travel to Italy for their first game on Sunday, 4 February, have now got 13 players on their injury list ahead of the Six Nations.

In terms of numbers, England have been worst affected at loose-head prop, with Joe Marler suspended and the injured trio of Matt Mullan, Ellis Genge and Beno Obano unavailable for at least part of the tournament.