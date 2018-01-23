Dan Biggar: Fly half injury is a Six Nations blow for Wales

Dan Biggar has won 60 caps for Wales

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is set to miss the first three rounds of the Six Nations with a shoulder problem.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the Ospreys' European defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

The Welsh Rugby Union have yet to confirm the extent of the damage, but it's understood Biggar is expected to miss the matches with Scotland, England and Ireland.

It leaves Wales without their two leading fly-halves.

As well as Biggar, Rhys Priestland has also been confirmed to miss out. most of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

Head coach Warren Gatland is also missing British and Irish Lions stars Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Jonathan Davies, while Liam Williams and George North have only just returned from injury.

Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams and Gareth Anscombe will vie for the number 10 jersey in Biggar and Priestland's absence, with Scarlets playmaker Patchell excelling for his region this season.

Patchell has won five Wales caps since making his debut in 2013, but has yet to start a Test at fly-half or feature in the Six Nations.

Wales open the Championship by hosting Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February before travelling to face England at Twickenham seven days later.