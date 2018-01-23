Zane Kirchner: Full-back to make his return for Dragons

Kirchner spent four years with Leinster before he switched to the Dragons last summer.

South African full-back Zane Kirchner will make his return from injury for the Dragons against Saracens in Saturday's Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

Kirchner, who has 31 caps for the Springboks, has played just three games since joining from Leinster last year.

The 33-year-old damaged a shoulder against Connacht in mid September.

Former Wales under-20 Harrison Keddie, who signed a new contract this month, also returns from an injury he suffered in the same game as Kirchner.