Owen Watkin: Wales centre signs new Ospreys deal

Owen Watkin has won two caps for Wales

Wales centre Owen Watkin has signed a new two-year contract with the Ospreys.

The 21-year old has agreed a deal that ties him to the region until at least the summer of 2020.

Watkin has re-signed in the week the Ospreys announced head coach Steve Tandy had left the region with immediate effect.

"I'm enjoying playing here, enjoying my time with the boys, and I'm looking forward to the future and what we can achieve as a team," said Watkin.

He becomes the third Ospreys player to sign a new deal within the last month alongside Adam Beard and Olly Cracknell.

Watkin won his first two senior Wales caps in November 2017 against Georgia and Australia and has been named in Warren Gatland's 2018 Six Nations squad.

"I'm just looking to play for the region as much as I can for as long as I can," said Watkin.

"It was a great experience for me in the autumn with Wales but it's important I bring that back to the Ospreys and use it to learn and continue developing."